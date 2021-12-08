Keller Man Who Drank Beer During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested, FBI Says

The FBI arrested a Keller man on Wednesday and accused him of drinking a beer while he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Thomas Paul Conover was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Conover appeared before a federal magistrate in Fort Worth after his arrest.

Conover couldn’t be reached for comment and his attorney’s name was not listed in court records.

According to the criminal complaint, Conover bragged on Facebook posts about going inside the Capitol during the riot.

“I PRAY TO GOD THAT NOBODY DOES ANY DAMAGE TO THE STUFF IN HERE, ‘CAUSE I’M NOT DOWN WITH THAT,” Conover wrote in all capital letters. “BUT I’M KIND OF, KIND OF PROUD OF THE PEOPLE THAT STOOD UP AND SAID YOU KNOW WHAT? ENOUGH. YOU DON’T SEE PEOPLE SPRAY PAINTING SHIT OR BURNING S*** DOWN. IT’S REALLY KIND OF COOL. I’M GLAD I CAME.”

Department of Justice

Several photos of him with a beer in his hand were included in the Department of Justice's complaint. Additional evidence presented by the DOJ can be seen in the complaint below.

“I DON’T ALWAYS STORM THE CAPITOL OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. BUT WHEN I DO, I PREFER COORS LIGHT,” he wrote on Facebook, according to the document.

Conover is the owner of a Keller business known as Dent Texas, the FBI said. Dent Texas repairs damaged vehicles.

Conover is the 33rd Capitol rioter arrested by the Dallas FBI office, which covers the northern part of Texas.