Keller Man Hospitalized With Multiple Gunshot Wounds: PD

A 38-year-old man is recovering in a hospital after being shot Thursday night, police in Keller say.

Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Charles Street where the man had been shot, a police news release said.

The man, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a hospital with several gunshot wounds, police said, noting he was conscious and talking to officers.

Police said the shooter, described as a 33-year-old man, remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Investigators said the shooter and victim knew each other.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed as of early Friday morning, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.