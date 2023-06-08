Keller ISD superintendent to retire at year's end

Keller ISD superintendent Rick Westfall says he plans to retire at the end of 2023.

In an email he sent out to the Keller ISD, he announced his decision to retire and thanked the school board and district for their past accomplishments.

"Deciding to retire at this time was definitely a difficult decision," Westfall said in an email. "But one that I ultimately felt was best after much prayer and consultation with my family."

Westfall was respected by many parents and educators in the district, many of them in attendance at the Monday board meeting.

"You have made us all feel heard, you have made us feel valued, and you have made us feel appreciated," Laney Hawes, a parent within the district said. "We are devastated you are leaving but we understand because the direction the board is taking this district is simply against everything you stand for."

The Keller ISD Families for Public Education also shared their devastation over Westfall's announcement in a post on Facebook, claiming that Westfall was "forced out of his position."

"Today is a devastating day for the Keller ISD community," they said. "Educators will suffer. Students will suffer. Our community will suffer."

Westfall has not addressed the claims of coercion to leave his position. According to his statement, his decision was voluntary.