Keller ISD paraprofessional charged for improper relationship with student

A former Keller Independent School District employee who worked as a paraprofessional for several years is facing charges after allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the school district, the paraprofessional was arrested for improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child.

Keller ISD confirmed with NBC 5 that the employee worked as a paraprofessional on multiple campuses from 2016 to May 2023 and worked briefly as a student-teacher in the 2023 Fall semester until mid-September 2023.

"We are very disappointed to learn about these allegations, which we have been told took place in 2017," the school district said in a released statement Tuesday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"While we do not have any additional information at this time, we will continue cooperating with the authorities in any way that we can. The distinctions between appropriate and inappropriate conduct are clearly established for all Keller ISD employees, and we will continue to hold all of our employees to the high standards we all expect from an educational institution."