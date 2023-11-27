Keller ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

The Keller ISD Board of Trustees has named a lone finalist for superintendent to replace outgoing superintendent Rick Westfall.

The board unanimously voted 7-0 Monday morning to name Dr. Tracy Johnson as the lone finalist to lead the district's 34,000 students and more than 4,000 staffers.

“I am humbled and honored to have been chosen as the lone finalist for the KISD Superintendent position,” Johnson said. “This is profoundly personal for me because I truly believe we have the best students, parents, employees, and community. I have had the privilege to witness the heart of the people of this district, and it is evident that our community is dedicated to the growth and care of students. Ensuring every student receives the best educational experience possible has served as my top priority and focus throughout my educational career. I am thankful for the Board of Trustees’ commitment to our students and for placing their trust in me to lead this district.”

Johnson is currently the district's chief human resources officer and will be the first female superintendent in the district's 112-year history. She has held her current role since 2019 and has been in public education for 22 years.

“Dr. Johnson is the best choice for Keller ISD because she is deeply rooted in our community,” said Dr. Charles Randklev, KISD Board of Trustees president. “She knows our students, educators, and parents, which means she understands how to support our kids and establish strong learning environments for them to succeed. She is committed to academic excellence; and, under her guidance, Keller ISD will remain intentionally exceptional and is poised for continued innovation and success.”

In a statement, the district said Johnson’s husband, Harold Johnson, was "recently retired from Keller ISD after serving as a career and technical teacher at the Keller Center for Advanced Learning for five years and, most recently, as bond project manager for KISD’s Facilities Department for four years. They have two daughters and one granddaughter."

Texas state law mandates a 21-day waiting period between naming a lone finalist for a superintendent position and when they can be put under contract. After that period expires, the board is expected to call another meeting to formally declare Johnson the superintendent and determine her start date, though she is expected to start on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Over the summer, Westfall announced he planned to retire at the end of the year. Since announcing his retirement, the district said John Allison has served as the interim superintendent.