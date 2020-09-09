Keller ISD Drive-Thru Meal Pick-Up Available to Remote Students

Keller Independent School District is offering a drive-through meal pick-up service for students who are studying remotely during the 2020-21 school year.

Through a partnership with Sodexo, the District's food services provider, meal pick-ups will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day at Keller ISD's four high schools:

Central High School, 9450 Ray White Road

Fossil Ridge High School, 4101 Thompson Road

Keller High School, 601 Pate Orr Road North

Timber Creek High School, 12350 Timberland Blvd.

A weekly evening pick-up option will also be available beginning on Wednesday.

Each Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., families can pick up meals for the week. This includes five days of breakfasts and lunches and will be available at Keller ISD's four high schools.

According to Keller ISD, weekly meal pick-ups must be pre-ordered, and families who utilize the weekly pick-up option will not be able to pick up meals during the daily 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. meal service.

Meals will be charged to students' prepaid meal accounts according to the student's meal price status, Keller ISD said. To ensure a quick and contactless transaction, families should preload funds into their student's SchoolCafe meal account.

Parents of first-time students will need their student's ID number and birthdate to set up an account on SchoolCafe.

Keller ISD said that new accounts can be set up by going to www.KellerISD.net/FoodServices, clicking "Pay Online" at the top of the page, and then clicking "Create a new account." The KISD Child Nutrition Services office can be contacted at 817-744-3986 for support.

The KISD Child Nutrition Services office can also be contacted for help filling out the current Free and Reduced Meal Application or for any questions about the process. Parents can access the application on their SchoolCafe account. Printed copies of the form are also available in the Child Nutrition Services offices.

Parents are asked to stay in their car as they drive through to pick up meals. The meals will include a lunch protein, grain, fruit, and vegetables, along with a breakfast meal for the next day. Milk will also be available as an option.