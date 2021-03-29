Keller ISD

Keller ISD Board Discusses Controversial Mascot Name

By Jack Highberger

NBCUniversal, Inc.

On Monday, Keller Independent School District Trustees discussed a push by some members of the community to change the mascot of Keller High School - currently the Keller Indians.

“Making us into your mascot, we are human beings – no other race has to go through this and it’s not right,” said Yolonda Blue Horse, who attended the meeting.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Blue Horse and others spoke up during public comment, urging the district to change the name.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coppell isd 1 hour ago

Coppell ISD Teacher Arrested for an Improper Relationship With a Student

“It think that’s what’s displayed here with all the young people showing up, we care, we want them to know that we care,” said Cameron Munn, a Keller High School Sophomore who believes the name should be changed.

District Superintendent Dr. Rick Westfall told trustees he recommended tabling any action until September to allow logistics to be sorted out. All trustees agreed that community input should be a key deciding factor on any name change.

“I do not think this needs to wait that long, we can form a group to look into this,” said Trustee Craig Allen. “I think as leaders, this is an opportunity for us to do what’s right.”

Other trustees recommended allowing time for further sampling of community opinion.

“We do have community input from one side, we need to get it from the other,” said Trustee Cindy Lotton.

No immediate action was taken on the matter by the board, which will get further information on the issue from Superintendent Westfall at a future meeting.

This article tagged under:

Keller ISD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us