Keller ISD adopts revision on ‘Student Identification' policy

A group of Keller ISD students and parents are speaking out against a policy they say targets gay and trans students. District leaders Thursday night unanimously approved a revision that requires parental notification if a child decides to use names or pronouns not assigned at birth.

The board approved a list of policy revisions, including guideline changes establishing the ‘Identification of Students,’ which came under fire for what some called a target on gay and queer students.

Several students expressed disappointment.

The policy on the books says educators and other employees shall not promote or require the use of pronouns inconsistent with a student’s biological sex on a birth certificate.

The revised policy will now go on to say parents and guardians have the right to be consulted and asked permission before a student is referred to by a different name.

Furthermore, parents must provide written notice if a student can be called by a different name or pronoun.

“I and many other queer students that you’re supposed to protect are suffering because of your decisions,” said a current Keller ISD student during public comment.

During public comment, another student said the decision would jeopardize unity and trust between students and staff.

Mary Anne Weatherred has teenagers in the district. She shares students' concerns that their peers could be “outed” and face problems at home.

“Not everybody’s families are the same and not everybody’s families are going to accept kids exploring their gender identity and it’s going to make a difficult home situation for them,” said Weatherred. “They find a school to be space where they can use a different name, a different pronoun and figure out who they are.”

Marissa Bryce has children in the district as well. She said she understands the concerns expressed during public comment but supports the policy revision.

“I think that it’s a good starting point. Parents need to know what’s going on with their school, they need to know what their kids are thinking,” said Bryce.

The revision is a continuation of an ordinance introduced last year.

We were told board members were not available to comment further following Thursday’s adoption of policy revisions.