Keller ISD formally accepts resignation of Superintendent Tracy Johnson

After naming an interim superintendent late last month, the Keller ISD school board officially accepted the resignation of Superintendent Tracy Johnson during a special meeting Thursday morning.

Two board members, Joni Smith and Chelsea Kelly, said Johnson’s resignation was forced. Smith said Keller ISD is “in chaos.”

Johnson first mentioned resigning during a contentious school board meeting on Jan. 16, where the district first addressed a proposal to split Keller ISD in two. It was the first time parents and district leaders gathered in the same room since rumors about the proposal surfaced.

Johnson said the board’s plan to split the district was bad for kids and that she was sorry but would rather resign than see the split through.

“It's been a huge distraction, a distraction that is not needed right now at this time of the year or ever. We have staff members that are worried about whether or not they're going to have a job, and that hurts my heart because, as an educator of 25 years,” Johnson told the crowd. "I'll be honest, I don't know that I want to be a part of it and so I am prepared to offer my letter of resignation. And I'm not doing that for theatrics, but I'm doing it because I've been in education for all kids, and I believe that every child has an opportunity to learn, and I think every child has an opportunity to attend schools in Keller ISD.”

Board members said they didn’t want her to resign and would take a step back.

However, Johnson's chair was empty at the very next board meeting on Jan. 30. That meeting lasted more than seven hours and focused almost entirely on the board's plan to split Keller ISD into two districts. An agenda item in that meeting to discuss her resignation was skipped over and the board appointed Cory Wilson the interim superintendent.

Before being named the interim superintendent, Wilson served as Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, one of five assistant superintendent roles in the district.

Parents against the split then urged Wilson to stand with them against the board.