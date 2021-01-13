Keller Fossil Ridge Mourns Loss of 16-Year-Old Basketball Player

Fossil Ridge High School is mourning the loss of junior basketball player Kyndyl Campbell.

According to his mother, Donnetha Campbell, Kyndyl was found unresponsive at home Saturday evening. He was 16.

Campbell played on the Panthers' junior varsity team before being moved up to varsity this year.

"What a great kid," Fossil Ridge coach Zach Myers said. "I know you're not suppose to have favorites, but Kyndyl was everyone's favorite. He brought the biggest joy to others and was a great teammate. We are heartbroken. Everybody is struggling right now. I don't think I have any tears left. He will always have a big stamp on this program and this group of kids and coaches. He was very loved and he loved us back."

Campbell was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas. The family moved to the Fort Worth area in 2019.

"Kyndyl was well-liked by everyone who knew him so this is devastating to the Wichita community," Cedric Payne, Campbell's coach from kindergarten through the eighth grade, said. "No matter what was going on or who was around, whenever Kyndyl saw me he made sure to take the time to speak and hold a conversation about how things were going. He appreciated me as much as I appreciated him. I'll definitely miss how he made me feel as a mentor of young men. Kyndyl is a special one who touched a lot of people."

Payne said he remembers Campbell as a respectful, hard working student-athlete who led by example.

"It's been an outpouring of love. My neighbors have showed me love," Donnetha Campbell said. "The school and coaching staff has been nothing but kind. He was loved by so many."

Campbell is survived by his father, Keyleen Elmore; mother, Donnetha Campbell; stepfather, LeAundre Brown; brother, LaVonte Crook; sisters, Keylee and Jazmyne Campbell; and grandparents, Marvin and Sandra Campbell, Ann and Chauncey Kemp and Selma Elmore.

"He was a blessing. He was so kind and giving with perfect manners," Donnetha Campbell said. "He loved his sister. His favorite line was I have to take care of my mom and sister. He was the life of the room."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been determined. Campbell will be buried at Jackson Mortuary in Wichita.