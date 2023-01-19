Keller Addresses Traffic, Construction Concerns Amid Old Town Project

Keller city officials are addressing concerns over construction traffic and safety amid an ongoing roadway project.

About four months ago, reconstruction began on a project that will connect the east and west sides of Old Town. It requires work on U.S. 377 or Main Street, which includes a new median and a pedestrian-activated traffic signal.

Keller public works director Alonzo Linan said the project is expected to be completed around July, while the work on 377 is projected to be completed in February.

Recently, residents voiced concerns over how far the curb of the median stretched into a traffic lane.

Jillian Beasley owns Inspired Wings Fashion on Main Street in Keller and said she almost hit the curb earlier this week.

“Luckily, there was no one next to me,” Beasley said. “I kind of freaked out. I’m 8 months pregnant, so I was like, 'ah!'"

“When all the cars funnel down in the smaller spot, you can probably reach out and touch the car next to you,” said Robb Williamson, who has run into the same issue. “You either slow down to let someone else go, so there’s a gap which makes everyone else mad.”

As a temporary solution, the city placed traffic cones by the new median to help drivers be aware. According to Linan, the city is working with the contractor on a long-term solution. Crews working Thursday were removing and reapplying pavement markings.

“So, you’re going from a 12-foot-wide lane and then you’re going to transition over the next 600 feet to 11-foot-wide lane,” he said. “So the everyday driver, unless they hear this interview, they’re not going to notice the difference.”

Linan added, the area is still considered a construction zone. Drivers are urged to reduce speeds.

“When it’s done, it’s going to look great. We’re going to a nice median. We’re going to landscaped edges. We’ll have a new pedestrian crossing that’s signalized,” he said.

Business owners like Beasley said they are confident in the end product and they are trying to stay patient.

“I think the outcome when it’s complete and finished is going to be amazing, but it’s been a little rough the past few months,” she said.

For more on the project, click here.