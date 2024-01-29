Keith Lee is on the food scene in Dallas and he's ‘rating them 1-10'

Social media food critic Keith Lee, who has over 15 million followers, is on the Dallas food scene and his restaurant reviews have the Metroplex in a frenzy.

Over the weekend, Keith Lee posted his first food reviews from the restaurants he visited and using his popular catchphrase, "he got 'em, he tried 'em, and rated them 1-10."

Thunderbird Pies and Terry Black’s Barbecue, both located in East Dallas, were his first stops. His third stop was Halal Fusionz, a ghost kitchen concept in Farmers Branch.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In his video on Thunderbird Pies, a Detroit-style pizza spot owned by the group behind Cane Rosso and Zoli’s, he tried three of the restaurant’s pizzas and a few sides. Lee said he wished the pizzas had more sauce but that he didn’t like the red sauce, which he found to be too onion-forward.

“Overall, with a few minor adjustments, I could see this place being good,” he said of Thunderbird Pies.

Jeff Amador, chief marketing officer for the restaurant group behind Thunderbird Pies, told our partners at The Dallas Morning News that the video review was a complete surprise. He didn’t think Lee would visit any of their restaurants because they have almost a dozen in their portfolio and Lee usually looks for smaller, family-owned places.

Brussels Sprouts Rating: 5/10

Buffalo Wings Rating: 7/10

The Goat Pizza Rating: 3/10

Budd Pizza Rating: 3/10

Connie Pizza Rating: 7/10

“I personally love our pizza. We just got named best pizza or D Magazine so to hear a review like that was a little disheartening, but everyone has their opinion and that's ok,” said Hollie Contreras, spokesperson for Thunderbird Pies.

At Terry Black’s in Deep Ellum, Lee liked the brisket, which he rated an 8.5 out of 10, but wasn’t blown away by the sides or the jalapeño cheddar sausage, which he gave a 1 out of 10 for its greasiness and “overpowering meat flavor.”

The restaurant’s mac and cheese, which he said tasted like a “salty, wet noodle,” also got a 1 out of 10 rating from Lee.

Sausage Rating: 7.5/10

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage Rating: 1/10

Turkey Rating: 7.9/10

Brisket Rating: 8.5/10

Ribs Rating: 8.7/10

Cornbread Rating: 2.5/10

Mac and Cheese Rating: 1/10

The winner for Lee was the ribs.

"Is it the best rib I've ever had, no. Is it good? Absolutely," Lee said. "I'm going a little bit past good. That's delicious."

His third stop was Halal Fusionz in Farmers Branch — a Pakistani and Tex-Mex ghost kitchen concept with takeout and delivery only. This time he gave high praise for Halal Fusionz in Farmers Branch.

Lee said he learned of the restaurant through an email from its owner, Ahmed Siyaji.

“It would mean the world if you can stop by my restaurant while you’re in Dallas,” Siyaji’s email said. “I started this in my mom’s legacy. I lost her last January.”

A paneer tikka taco and a birria taco made with Pakistani nihari and served with a spicy consommé both earned an 8.7 out of 10 from Lee. His favorite, though, was the Chipotle Kheema taco made with Pakistani ground beef, in which he scored a 9.3 out of 10.

In the hours after the review was posted, the parking lot outside the ghost kitchen was full of people who’d placed orders online.

NBC 5 spoke briefly with the owner of Halal Fusionz Monday night. He was understandably busy, and we are waiting for a response back.

What restaurants will Keith Lee visit next?

Over the weekend, Lee posted a poll to his Instagram story that included:

Whistle Britches

Chef Mate Wangz and Mo

Hutchins BBQ

Babe's

Our partners at the Dallas Morning News contributed to this report.