17-Year-Old Assaulted in Forney Monday Afternoon, No Arrests: Constable

Authorities in Kaufman County are investigating the reported assault of a 17-year-old in Forney Monday afternoon, the Kaufman County Constable's Office says.

Deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and Kaufman County Constables were notified about a report of a possible shooting at about 2 p.m. at a home on the 2000 block of Cone Flower Drive in Forney.

A sheriff's office spokesperson told NBC 5 that early reports indicated a child may have been shot in the head and his mother was taking him to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Center in Forney. The mother reportedly told 911 operators that her child had been grazed by a bullet.

Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson said later Monday that a shooting had not occurred. Johnson said a 17-year-old had been assaulted and no arrests have been made as of Monday evening.

Further details on the teen's condition or the circumstances surrounding the incident were immediately available.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details on the investigation from the Kaufman County Constable's Office.