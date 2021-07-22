Kaufman County

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Investigating Travis Ranch Shooting

Metro

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday.

According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in the Travis Ranch community at the intersection of San Antonio Drive an Spofford Drive.

Officers said they are looking for three male suspects who were involved in the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes these subjects should call Investigator Howard at 469-820-4198.

Anonymous tips can be made through Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-847-7522.

