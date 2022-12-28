DallasNews.com

Kaufman County Is the Fastest Growing County in the Country

The 800-square-mile county is seeing more than 30,000 new homes being built or in early development stages in its six biggest cities

By DallasNews.com

NBC 5 News

The city of Kaufman’s slogan — “We’re Growing Places” — rings true according to newly released population estimates that show its county booming.

Kaufman County is growing faster than any other county in the nation, according to 1-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

While newly released census data showed positive growth across North Texas, Kaufman County, saw an 18% population boost between 2019 and 2021, the most of seven Dallas-Forth Worth area counties. Not only has the county grown by over 21,000 residents in those two years according to Census estimates, but it has also seen its diversity soar.

