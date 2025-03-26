Kaufman County listed as the fastest growing county in TX, second in the country

Kaufman County is the fastest-growing county in the state and the second in the country, according to new data from the United States Census Bureau earlier this month.

"Kaufman is a great place. It's a great place to live and to work and to raise your family. We've often said we have the best of both worlds. We have the country atmosphere, but we're close enough to Dallas that people can have the city experience as well," said Anne Glasscock, CEO of the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce.

She said land is driving the migration of people to Kaufman County, which is east of Dallas.

"They're able to get some acreage and have some space out there. COVID showed us that people could work pretty much anywhere and so during 2020 and 2021, we had several people who moved out to Kaufman County," said Glasscock.

She said the area has seen tremendous growth and more housing developments along with businesses, both retail and manufacturing, are coming to town.

Since 2020, more than 52,000 people have moved to Kaufman County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau data. The numbers show that between 2023 and 2024, the population grew by 6%.

Kaufman County includes cities such as Kaufman, Forney, Crandall and Terrell.

"We just want to make sure that we're inclusive of everyone as they think of a place to raise their families and to move and to live and to be active in their communities," said Terrell Mayor Rick Carmona.

He said once a quarter, he and the other city mayors in the county meet up to discuss what's needed for their growing communities.

"We talk about issues that are important to us and then how we can work together with the county and the state and the federal government to fund projects that we have locally infrastructure related, road, water, all of those things," said Carmona.