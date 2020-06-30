Kaufman County

Kaufman County Commissioners Court Unanimously Adopts Mask Order

The order requiring businesses to adopt a health and safety policy went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday

NBC 5 News

A new order in Kaufman County requires employees and visitors to wear masks inside businesses.

The Kaufman County Commissioners Court has called an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. Monday regarding COVID-19.

During the meeting, an order requiring all commercial business entities to adopt a health and safety policy was unanimously passed.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 22 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

summer 2 hours ago

MedStar Offers Tips for How to Beat the Texas Heat

This policy requires all employees and visitors to wear a mask where social distancing guidelines are not feasible.

The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, and it will continue until it is modified, terminated, or rescinded by order of the Kaufman County Commissioners' Court.

This article tagged under:

Kaufman CountycoronavirusCOVID-19masks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us