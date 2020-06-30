Kaufman County Commissioners Court Unanimously Adopts Mask Order

A new order in Kaufman County requires employees and visitors to wear masks inside businesses.

The Kaufman County Commissioners Court has called an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. Monday regarding COVID-19.

During the meeting, an order requiring all commercial business entities to adopt a health and safety policy was unanimously passed.

This policy requires all employees and visitors to wear a mask where social distancing guidelines are not feasible.

The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, and it will continue until it is modified, terminated, or rescinded by order of the Kaufman County Commissioners' Court.