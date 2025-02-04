Kaufman County

Driver shot running from deputy after chase in Kaufman County, sheriff says

By Lauren Harper

A person was shot by a Kaufman County sheriff's deputy early Tuesday morning after running from a traffic stop, the sheriff's office says.

According to the sheriff's office, an attempted traffic stop on U.S. Highway 175 turned into a chase that ended in Crandall, where they said the driver stopped the car, got out, and tried to escape on foot.

The deputy ran after the driver, and the sheriff's office said that at some point, "shots were fired, and the suspect was struck."

The injured person was taken to a hospital, but officials did not share any details about where the person was shot or the severity of the injury.

The deputy was not injured, and the sheriff's office did not provide any other details about the shooting, including whether the other person was armed or what happened in the moments leading up to the gunfire.

The Texas Rangers are leading the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

