DallasNews.com

Katy Trail Ice House, Redfield's Tavern Owner Joe Tillotson Dies at 53

A funeral mass will take place at St. Monica Catholic Church in Dallas on May 1

By Anna Caplan | The Dallas Morning News

katy trail ice house
NBC 5 News

Joe Tillotson, the visionary behind a half-dozen iconic Dallas bars and restaurants, including the Katy Trail Ice House and Redfield’s Tavern, has died.

The Southlake resident, who was 53, had been battling prostate cancer, according to an obituary in NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tillotson began his career while he was pursuing a master’s in business administration at Southern Methodist University. He founded numerous businesses, including bars, restaurants and real estate services, according to the obituary.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Allen 22 mins ago

Prayer Service Planned for Allen Mother and Sister Killed Saturday

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.com
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us