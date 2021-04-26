Katy Trail Ice House, Redfield's Tavern Owner Joe Tillotson Dies at 53

Joe Tillotson, the visionary behind a half-dozen iconic Dallas bars and restaurants, including the Katy Trail Ice House and Redfield’s Tavern, has died.

The Southlake resident, who was 53, had been battling prostate cancer, according to an obituary in NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Tillotson began his career while he was pursuing a master’s in business administration at Southern Methodist University. He founded numerous businesses, including bars, restaurants and real estate services, according to the obituary.

