Kangaroo Seen Hopping Through Prosper Neighborhood Recaptured

You don’t see it very often -- or ever – in Texas: a kangaroo hopping through a neighborhood.

Sameer Ahmed says his kangaroo named Jax accidentally got out of his backyard in Prosper on Thursday afternoon.

He chased after him and lured him home with a milk bottle.

Ahmed says he's had Jax since he was a joey.

“My entire family loves him. He's a sweetheart. He's never harmed anyone; not dangerous at all. Just a sweet animal,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed says he is in the process of finding a farm nearby to rehome Jax so he has more room to roam.