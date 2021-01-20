Kamala Harris' Inauguration Attire Champions Black Designers

Both Joe and Jill Biden are wearing American designers

By Zijia Song

Doug Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, incoming first lady Jill Biden, President-elect Joe Biden and Sen. Roy Blunt arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Kamala Harris marked her historic inauguration on Wednesday by donning clothes from two young, emerging Black designers.

The first female, Black, and South Asian vice president of the United States, Harris wore a purple coat designed by Christopher John Rogers and shoes by Sergio Hudson, with her signature pearl necklace, NBC News confirmed.

Rogers is a Black American designer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who lives in Brooklyn, New York. He has dressed Lizzo, Rihanna and Cardi B and notably, Michelle Obama, when the former first lady wore a custom iridescent cyan pantsuit by Rogers for the final stop of her "Becoming" book tour in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hudson is from South Carolina and was once a member of Rhianna’s design team. The Los Angeles-based Black designer has dressed Beyoncé, J.Lo, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Serena Williams. And in 2019, Michelle Obama had twice worn his designs.

Continuing her style on Inauguration Eve, when Harris wore a camel coat from Black designer Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss and a black dress by Oscar de la Renta underneath, Harris seems to be making a symbolic fashion choice to support designers of color, which may continue throughout her vice presidency.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore an ocean-blue wool tweed coat and dress by emerging American designer Alexandra O’Neil from Colorado. O’Neil first made waves in the fashion world when she established her fashion label, Markarian, and Emma Roberts wore her design during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The Biden transition confirmed to NBC News that President Joe Biden wore a navy suit and navy overcoat by Ralph Lauren. The second gentleman Doug Emhoff, was also looking sharp in a suit by the iconic American fashion designer. 

