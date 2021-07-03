Kaboom Town! Marks Return of Summer Celebrations

After 2020’s show went virtual, Addison’s Kaboom Town! made its post-pandemic return Saturday.

At Addison Circle Park, the event’s main watch party, capacity was capped at 75% with 19,000 people.

Though the event may have been slightly smaller, spirits weren’t dampened.

“To be able to come together as a family and do something big like this is very amazing,” Nia Hill said.

Hill was part of one of many large groups in the park, something that would’ve been discouraged just a year ago.

Like many, she said her family was taking part in the Addison tradition for the first time, hoping to make the most of the holiday weekend.

“It's supposed to be the biggest fireworks show in Texas, so I'm really excited about that,” Hill said.

Though tickets sold out for the event, it draws more than 500,000 people to the Addison area with watch parties at 180 nearby restaurants and 22 hotels.

“It feels so great to be out around other people enjoying the sunshine and just hearing the band play. It's nice to be out again,” said Bonnie Brown, who was attending the show for the first time with her husband and two boys.

In addition to live music, the day included food vendors and an inaugural Addison Airport Freedom Flyover.

This year’s show is 25% bigger than the one in 2019, with more than 4,000 shells shot from the south side of Addison Airport.