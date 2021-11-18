Juveniles Suspected of Arson in Connection with Mineral Wells Fire

Three juveniles suspected of starting a fire that destroyed a historic Mineral Wells building have been identified.

The cause of the fire that destroyed the historic former Mineral Wells High School Sunday has been ruled as arson, according to Mineral Wells Fire Chief, Ryan Dunn.

A witness called the fire department Sunday evening to report a fire coming from the upper floors of the abandoned school building.

The Mineral Wells Fire Department and other fire departments from neighboring agencies responded to the scene to battle the blaze.

The building was deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators determined the fire to be suspicious.

A tip led investigators to interview three juvenile suspects who were then identified as those responsible for setting the fire, according to the fire department.

The ages of the juveniles range from 14 to 18 years of age.

Their identities are being withheld since they are minors.

Investigators are preparing an arson case to be submitted to the Palo Pinto County Attorney's Office for review and prosecution of the case.