Juvenile, Man Face Capital Murder Charges in Dallas GameStop Killing

A juvenile and an 18-year-old man are facing capital murder charges in the shooting death of a man inside a Dallas GameStop store.

Jacob Cohen, 25, was inside the GameStop location on the service road along the 9200 block of E. RL Thornton Freeway at about 6:25 p.m. Sunday when he was shot and killed, police said.

Dallas Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to the shooting and arrived moments later, though Cohen reportedly died at the scene.

Dallas Police said investigators determined that 18-year-old Jamison Mills and an unnamed juvenile were responsible for Cohen's death.

Further details about what led investigators to develop Mills and the juvenile as suspects were not disclosed and a motive for the shooting has not yet been released by police.

Capital murder arrest warrants were obtained for both Mills and the juvenile. Police said the juvenile, whose name will not be released due to their age, will be taken to Youth Operations Division and the Dallas County Henry Wade Juvenile Center.

It's not clear if Mills has obtained an attorney or if he is currently in custody. If convicted of capital murder, Mills faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty. A juvenile convicted of capital murder would face a maximum of 40 years in prison, according to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Yahir Perez at 214-671-4735 or by email at yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.