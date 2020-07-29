Juvenile in Custody After Pursuit for Alleged Vehicle Theft, Grapevine Police Say

A 15-year-old allegedly stole two vehicles and led Grapevine police in a pursuit Wednesday morning that included a Grapevine officer shooting at his vehicle, the Grapevine Police Department said.

The officer fired four rounds at the 15-year-old's alleged stolen vehicle in the pursuit "because he thought he was going to get hit by the truck," Grapevine police said in a statement. Two bullets struck the vehicle, but none struck the suspect and the officer was uninjured, according to Grapevine police.

At approximately 7:04 a.m., the 15-year-old, using an allegedly stolen vehicle, was a part of an accident at the SH-114/SH-121 split near Main Street. As officers were dispatched to the scene, the 15-year-old allegedly stole the truck of a witness who had stopped to help and call 911, according to Grapevine police.

Police located the 15-year-old and the suspected stolen truck and pursued him into cul-de-sac, where a Grapevine officer got out of his patrol vehicle to approach the suspect.

According to Grapevine police, the suspect then drove towards the officer, and the officer fired four rounds towards "towards the moving truck because he thought he was going to get hit by the truck." Two bullets struck the vehicle, but none struck the suspect, according to Grapevine police.

The officer is currently on paid administrative leave pending a full investigation, Grapevine police said.

The 15-year-old then crashed into another vehicle in Southlake and jumped out and fled before officers located him at 8:22 a.m. and took him into custody, according to Grapevine police. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment for a police canine bite.

The investigation is still ongoing, Grapevine police said.