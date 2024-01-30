Juvenile boy fatally shot Tuesday in South Dallas

Police are investigating after a juvenile boy was fatally shot Tuesday morning in South Dallas.

Police said officers were called to a shooting along the 2500 block of Southland Street at about 10:45 a.m. When officers arrived they found an injured juvenile.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The victim's identity will be released by the medical examiner after his family has been notified of his death.

Dallas Police have not announced any arrests or named any suspects in the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.