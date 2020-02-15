Dallas

Juvenile Arrested After Stealing City of Dallas Water Truck: Police

The guard fired his weapon but did not strike anyone

Police Lights and Sirens
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police Lights and Sirens

" data-ellipsis="false">

A juvenile is in custody after police say he stole a city of Dallas water truck and may have tried to hit a security guard.

The boy stole the truck from the 16900 block of Lake Ray Hubbard Drive in Forney and was driving around the property when a guard attempted to stop him, Dallas police said.

Police said the guard fired his weapon because it was thought that the child attempted to strike him with the truck.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 15 mins ago

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles in Red Bird

Dallas 48 mins ago

2 Men Shot in East Oak Cliff Drive-By

No one was struck, but the vehicle crashed, police said.

The juvenile was taken into custody.

Kaufman County law enforcement and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded.

This article tagged under:

DallasForney
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us