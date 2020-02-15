Juvenile Arrested After Stealing City of Dallas Water Truck: Police

A juvenile is in custody after police say he stole a city of Dallas water truck and may have tried to hit a security guard.

The boy stole the truck from the 16900 block of Lake Ray Hubbard Drive in Forney and was driving around the property when a guard attempted to stop him, Dallas police said.

Police said the guard fired his weapon because it was thought that the child attempted to strike him with the truck.

No one was struck, but the vehicle crashed, police said.

The juvenile was taken into custody.

Kaufman County law enforcement and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded.