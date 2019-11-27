Juvenile Arrested, Accused of Robbing, Pistol Whipping Elderly Woman

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the robbery and pistol-whipping of an "elderly woman" outside a Fort Worth grocery store.



According to police, at about 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 19 a young man approached a woman loading groceries into her car outside a store on the 8000 block of Crowley Road.



When the young man demanded the woman's car keys, she told him "no."



He then hit the woman on the head with a handgun and took money from her purse, police said.

A good Samaritan who witnessed the robbery attempted to stop the young man but backed off after he said, "I got a gun."



Police confirmed Wednesday they'd made an arrest in the case, but due to the suspect's age they are prohibited from releasing his name or any other identifying information.



