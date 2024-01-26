Justin Timberlake announces world tour with a stop in Fort Worth

Justin Timberlake is going on tour and he's headed to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Last night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake announced his first tour in five years with The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. It includes a stop at Dickies Arena on Tuesday, June 4. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

According to a news release from Dickies Arena, fans can expect to hear songs from his forthcoming new album Everything I Thought It Was, his latest single “Selfish” out now, and everyone’s favorite hits.

Written by Timberlake, Louis Bell, Cirkut, Theron Thomas, and Amy Allen and produced by Timberlake, Louis Bell, and Cirkut, “Selfish” is the first taste of solo music from Timberlake since his 2018 "Man of the Woods" record. His sixth studio album "Everything I Thought It Was" is out on March 15th.

This weekend, Timberlake will return to Saturday Night Live as a musical guest, making the TV debut of his newly released single “Selfish”.

Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, February 2 at 10am via Ticketmaster.com. To purchase early, fans can go to Ticketmaster.com on Thursday, February 1 anytime between 10am and 5pm and enter unlock code: DICKIES.