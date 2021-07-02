Plano

Jury Sentences 18-Year-Old to 55 Years For Sexual Assault: Collin County DA's Office

A Plano jury sentenced 18-year-old Laxavier Whittley to 55 years following a 2019 sexual assault case.

generic-jail
Getty Images

A Collin County jury sentenced an 18-year-old from Carrollton to 55 years in prison for an aggravated sexual assault, officials say.

Laxavier Whittley, 18, was found guilty of an aggravated sexual assault committed in July 2019, according to the Collin County District Attorney's Office.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities said Whittley entered a woman's home around 5:30 a.m on July 8, 2019 after her husband went to the gym. Once inside, authorities said he sexually assaulted her and demanded money, jewelry and firearms before he fled.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

track and field 1 min ago

Sha'Carri Richardson Receives Outpouring of Support After Positive Marijuana Test

travel delays 47 mins ago

Travelers Facing Delays and Cancellations as the Holiday Weekend Begins

The woman then called 911 and went to Texas Health Plano Presbyterian Hospital, where she underwent an examination to collect forensic evidence, the DA's said.

Ultimately, investigators executed a search warrant on "an apartment of interest" and found Whittley's DNA.

Collin County District Attorney
Laxavier Whittley, 18.

"People have a sacred right to feel safe in their own homes and not get despicably violated," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement. "We applaud this victim's bravery as well as the excellent investigation by Plano police."

This article tagged under:

PlanoCollin CountyCarrolltonPlano Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us