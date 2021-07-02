Jury Sentences 18-Year-Old to 55 Years For Sexual Assault: Collin County DA's Office

A Collin County jury sentenced an 18-year-old from Carrollton to 55 years in prison for an aggravated sexual assault, officials say.

Laxavier Whittley, 18, was found guilty of an aggravated sexual assault committed in July 2019, according to the Collin County District Attorney's Office.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities said Whittley entered a woman's home around 5:30 a.m on July 8, 2019 after her husband went to the gym. Once inside, authorities said he sexually assaulted her and demanded money, jewelry and firearms before he fled.

The woman then called 911 and went to Texas Health Plano Presbyterian Hospital, where she underwent an examination to collect forensic evidence, the DA's said.

Ultimately, investigators executed a search warrant on "an apartment of interest" and found Whittley's DNA.

Collin County District Attorney

"People have a sacred right to feel safe in their own homes and not get despicably violated," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement. "We applaud this victim's bravery as well as the excellent investigation by Plano police."