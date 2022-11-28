Jury Selection Begins in Murder Trial of Ex-Fort Worth Officer Aaron Dean

Jury selection is underway in the trial of an ex-Fort Worth police officer charged with murder.

Aaron Dean faces a murder charge for the deadly shooting of Atatiana Jefferson in the early morning hours of Oct. 12, 2019. Jefferson was shot by Dean through a window of her mother’s home after a neighbor’s call to a non-emergency line over an open door at the home.

Roughly 200 people reported for jury duty Monday.

Judge George Gallagher told potential jurors this was not a typical case due to the amount of media attention it received and stressed the importance of finding jurors with open minds.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

He asked jurors one question: Had they heard of the case?

Those that answered "yes" were told to report back on Wednesday for continued questioning. Those that answered "no" were told to report back on Thursday for questioning.

Each juror must also fill out a 25-page questionnaire both sides will use to narrow the down the pool to 12 jurors and two alternates.

“Both sides are going to have an opportunity to ask questions to see if this person can have an open mind. Particularly, in light of whether what the state wants to prove or the defense hopes to argue or discredit,” said defense attorney Benson Varghese, who is not associated with the case but has been following its developments.

The case had multiple delays due to the pandemic, scheduling conflicts, and various motions filed. Recently, Dean’s attorneys filed a motion in a second attempt to get the trial moved out of Tarrant County. They claim pre-trial publicity has been excessive and inflammatory, tainting a possible jury pool.

Jim Lane, the lead attorney for Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth officer charged in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, died Sunday morning at the age of 78.

A final ruling on the motion has not been made as of Monday afternoon. It is possible Judge George Gallagher will wait until jury selection is underway to make a decision on whether or not to grant the change of venue motion.

Dean is represented by Bob Gill and Miles Brissette. Lead defense attorney Jim Lane died over the weekend after a monthlong health battle. He had not been present for recent pre-trial hearings.

Judge Gallagher said he would schedule court around funeral arrangements.

Prosecutors on the case are a team from Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office led by Dale Smith.

A gag order in place means neither prosecutors nor Dean’s attorneys can publicly comment at this time.