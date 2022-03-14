Jury Says Dallas Cop Who Shot and Killed Mentally Ill Man Did Not Use Excessive Force

A federal jury has found that a Dallas police officer who shot and killed a mentally ill man during an attempted arrest in South Dallas did not use excessive force during the encounter.

The civil excessive force trial boiled down to one crucial question for the jury: Did Bertrand Davis have a gun in his right hand when Sgt. Matthew Terry fired twice at him in front of a home near Fair Park in South Dallas on Aug. 27, 2015?

The answer was not straightforward despite about 10 days of evidence presented during the trial before U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.