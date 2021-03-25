Jury Hands Down 50-Year Sentence for Plano Child Predator

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis has announced that a 44-year-old Plano has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the aggravated sexual assault of a child under six.

Milvio Salguero-Gonzalez had access to the child through a relationship with the child's family, the District Attorney said.

"The perpetrator's threats were no match for this child's bravery in reporting his abuse and also testifying against him," Willis said.

According to the District Attorney's office, Salguero-Gonzalez sexually abused the child when she was around four years old, and he told the child that something bad would happen to her parents if she told anyone about the abuse.

Years later, after a safety program at school, the child told her school counselor, who reported the abuse to Child Protective Services.

The child was forensically interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, where she disclosed details about the abuse.

The jury found Salguero-Gonzalez guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child under six and assessed punishment at 50 years in prison.

By law, a sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under six is without eligibility for parole.