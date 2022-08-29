Jury Deliberations Resume Monday for Arlington Officer Accused of Negligent Homicide

Deliberations in the trial for former Arlington police officer Ravinder Singh, who is accused of negligent homicide in the death of a woman in 2019, continued in Tarrant County Monday.

Closing arguments were Friday afternoon after Singh said he did not plan to testify in his own defense. The jury was handed the case shortly after 5 p.m.

The jury did not reach a verdict and went home after about three hours of deliberations late Friday afternoon.

Deliberations resumed Monday morning. This story will be updated when the jury has reached a verdict.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

If convicted, the Dallas Morning News reports Singh faces a maximum of two years in state jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

WOMAN KILLED WHEN OFFICER TARGETS CHARGING DOG

Former Arlington police officer Ravinder Singh is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Margarita Brooks while shooting at her charging dog.

Brooks was the subject of a welfare call on Aug. 1, 2019, where she was reportedly passed out in a grassy area near the intersection of Cantor Drive and North Collins Street.

Police said Singh called out to the woman and that her dog then started barking and running toward him. Arlington police said in 2019 the officer retreated, pulled out his gun and fired toward the dog several times.

Afterward, Brooks started to cry out and it was apparent she had been injured, police said.

Brooks, who was a mother to three children, was hospitalized and later died. Her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Singh resigned from the department in November 2019 amid an administrative investigation and in September 2020 he was indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide by a Tarrant County grand jury.

Brooks' family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in July 2021 asking for at least $2 million in restitution.

"There's no winners in this," said the victim's father Troy Brooks outside the courtroom. "That's a young man in there. This changes the course of his life. We can't get Maggie back."

NBC 5's Scott Gordon contributed to this story.