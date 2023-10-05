Watch Live: Jury deliberations continue Thursday in street racing crash trial that left young girl dead

Jury deliberations continued Thursday morning in the trial of a man charged in connection to the death of a young girl killed in a Pleasant Grove street racing crash.

Testimony wrapped up Wednesday afternoon.

Ricky Jackson is charged with racing on a highway and causing serious bodily injury after he crashed his orange Dodge Challenger into a sedan on May 24, 2019.

Olivia Mendez, 9, died on the scene after she was ejected from her family's vehicle. Police said Jackson and two other drivers were racing each other on Lake June Road.

While the defendant, Ricky Jackson, did not testify in court, prosecutors showed a video recording of Jackson being questioned by Dallas detectives on the night of May 24, 2019.

Witness testimony wrapped up just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday after Jackson’s wife, Connie took the stand. She told the jury her husband was remorseful for what occurred that night.

After listening to closing arguments, the jury began deliberations Wednesday afternoon but went home without reaching a verdict in the case. Deliberations continue on Thursday.