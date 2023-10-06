North Texas man involved in racing crash that killed young girl sentenced to 13 years

A North Texas man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after being found guilty of racing in a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl in Pleasant Grove.

The jury came back with the sentence just before noon on Friday.

The jury also handed down a $5,000 fine to Jackson along with the sentence.

Ricky Jackson was found guilty of racing by a unanimous verdict after nearly two hours of deliberations on Thursday morning.

Jackson was charged with racing on a highway and causing serious bodily injury after he crashed his orange Dodge Challenger into a sedan on May 24, 2019.

Olivia Mendez, 9, died on the scene after being ejected from her family's vehicle. Police said Jackson and two other drivers were racing each other on Lake June Road.