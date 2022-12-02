Jury Deliberations Begin in Deep Ellum Assault Case

The fate of a man accused of brutally beating a woman in Deep Ellum in 2019 is now in the hands of the jury.

Austin Shuffield faces two charges, including aggravated assault and obstruction, for attacking L’Daijohnique Lee in March of 2019.

Jury got case at about 12:30 today.

Bystanders captured part of the violent confrontation on cell phone video which was key in the case.

Lee took the stand earlier in the week and testified about the beating she says left her with a concussion and partial loss of hearing.

Jurors heard closing arguments Friday morning and received the case at 12:30 p.m.

Shuffield’s defense attorney Rebecca Pearlstein told jurors they would return non-guilty verdicts if they read the law carefully.

“This is not a verdict based on your feelings. It’s not a verdict based on sympathy for Ms. Lee,” said Pearlstein. “That’s not what you’re here for.”

During his closing argument, special prosecutor Russell Wilson also told jurors to read the law carefully and return guilty verdicts.

“He wanted to engage with her. He wanted to let her know that you were going to do something to her,” said Wilson. “And you put the gun on you because you’re a coward. That’s why you got the gun out of your car to go talk to a woman about whether or not she was driving drunk across the street of the hotel she was about to go in.”

If convicted on both counts Shuffield could spend up to 30 years in prison.

An emotional and dramatic day in court as the woman beaten in a Deep Ellum parking lot takes the stand. The attack caught a lot of attention when it happened three years ago, much of it captured on video. NBC 5’s Maria Guerrero has the story.