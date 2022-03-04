Jurors Shown Detailed Cell Phone Evidence Prosecutors Say Links Suspect to Kidnapping and Murder of Shavon Randle

Records obtained from cell phone towers indicate multiple phones that prosecutors say belonged to individuals connected to the kidnapping of Shavon Randle in 2017 were in close proximity to each other the day she was taken.

FBI Agent Mark Sedwick testified on Friday he could not say definitively the phones of Laquan Wilkerson, Devontae Owens and Desmond Jones were in the same location but merely connected to cell towers that placed the phones within an area that included Shavon’s home at or near the time the 13-year-old was kidnapped.

The testimony comes in the case against Darius Fields, who prosecutors say was the head of the drug crew responsible for planning and executing the kidnapping and murder of Shavon Randle as retaliation over stolen drugs.

Fields is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

Fields is already serving a sentence for federal weapons charges connected to this case.

Prosecutors say cell phone calls, texts and data show Darius Fields at the center of the plot that led to the kidnapping and murder of Shavon Randle in 2017.

Prosecutors told the jury of eight women and four men during opening statements on Tuesday that the case against Fields would be akin to a 1000 piece puzzle and that the state believes Fields coordinated the kidnapping through cell phone communications while maintaining physical distance from the crime.

Assistant District Attorney Krystal Biggins earlier this week explained to jurors four phones the state believes are connected to Fields in this case. Two of the phones were recovered when Fields and Laporshya Polley were arrested at an Irving motel room the day after Shavon’s disappearance.

Biggins told jurors a third phone was never recovered but through FBI analysis of other phones involved in the case, a phone number was identified that prosecutors believe Fields utilized in the days before Shavon’s kidnapping and continued until approximately 10 hours after her kidnapping.

Sedwick told jurors during testimony Thursday that all cell phone tower data placed Fields near his home in the Red Oak and Ovilla area during the time Randle was taken from her Lancaster home.

The same cell phone data placed Wilkerson, Jones and Owens phones connecting to a T-Mobile tower within one half-mile of Shavon’s house on the morning of June 28, 2017.

A fourth phone number was identified as the “ransom phone” that placed calls to Shavon’s cousin Ladoris Randle and her boyfriend Kendall Perkins.

Perkins is accused of taking approximately $250,000 of marijuana from Fields by robbing Polley at gunpoint at a Motel 6 on June 26, 2017. Prosecutors say Fields retaliated by planning and coordinating Shavon’s kidnapping.

Randle and Michael Titus, who was in Fields’ crew and an initial suspect in her disappearance, were found shot to death in an abandoned drug house in Oak Cliff three days later.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Falk told jurors during opening statements Tuesday they don’t know who actually pulled the trigger in the 13-year-old’s death but that a web of evidence including drugs, guns, cash and cell phone records places Fields at the center of an elaborate retaliation plot.

Agent Sedwick, who specializes in cell phone analysis for FBI Dallas, told jurors after the kidnapping, phones belonging to Fields, Wilkerson, Jones and Owens were all connected to cell towers with a coverage area that included the drug house where the bodies of Randle and Titus were later recovered.

Sedwick closed his direct testimony Thursday telling jurors all phones involved in Randle’s kidnapping were off the grid a few hours after she disappeared.

“The phones that were utilized during the kidnapping were shut off before I even arrived at that command post,” Sedwick said.

The trial will enter its second week with testimony from a jailhouse informant expected to take the stand Monday and testify Fields confided in him that he personally pulled the trigger killing Randle and Titus.