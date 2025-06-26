Golf

Junior Golf Day celebrates the game with North Texas, youth golfers

By Laura Harris

NBC Universal, Inc.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship wasn't just about the professional golfers, but also for the up-and-comers as well.

Hundreds of young people participated in this year's KPMG Women's PGA Championship as the PGA of America hosted Junior Golf Day during the tournament, hosted in Frisco in June.

Organizers say the kids spent time learning about god through fun and interactive activities.

"The great thing also about Junior League is that it grows with them. It starts as developmental and then it grows into opportunities as they get older," Becca Bailey, senior player engagement consultant, said.

As part of Junior Golf Day, a Women in Golf Panel was also available for local girls' high school golfers to get advice and learn about career opportunities from golf industry professionals.

