Juneteenth March in Dallas Looks to “Unify the Streets”

Standing in the limited shade provided by a tree at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center, Donald Parish Junior looked out on the few dozen who showed up to walk with him for a “Unify the Streets” rally on Sunday.

“We’re going to be hot and we’re going to be tired,” Parish said.

But for Parish, the “we” is the most important part of that sentiment.

It’s why the pastor at True Lee Missionary Baptist Church spent the afternoon with a group of fellow marchers, willing to brave near 100-degree temperatures – to walk from east Oak Cliff to downtown Dallas for an important cause

It is the latest event on a weekend filled with celebrations, and remembrances for the Juneteenth holiday.

From the walk for freedom in Fort Worth with Opal Lee, affectionately named the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” on Saturday to events across the area which bring out a diversity reflective of North Texas.

“I think the melding is in freedom,” Parish said.

Reverend Robert Price with Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral added it is important for faith communities around Dallas to stand together on issues that impact everyone whether it’s crime, education or how we treat each other.

“The difficulty of the walk-in many ways is just simply a symbolic with our brothers and sisters in their struggle,” Price said. “We are called to be one people and one community and to be looking out for each other – and it takes all of us to do that.”