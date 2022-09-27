Judge's Antisemetic Views Tainted Murder Trial of Texas 7 Escapee, Prosecutors Say

One of the Texas 7 prison escapees convicted in the murder of an Irving police officer should get a new trial because the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial held antisemitic views, Tarrant County prosecutors said.

Randy Halprin, who is Jewish, argued he didn’t receive a fair trial because former state District Judge Vickers Cunningham was prejudiced against him. His defense lawyers persuaded state District Judge Lela Mays last year to recommend a new trial to the state’s highest criminal court.

Now, prosecutors agree Halpin’s right to a fair trial was violated, according to a court filing Tuesday by Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson and prosecutor Anne Grady. Tarrant County prosecutors have handled the appeal since Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot recused his office because Cunningham’s daughter works for him.

