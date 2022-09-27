DallasNews.com

Judge's Antisemetic Views Tainted Murder Trial of Texas 7 Escapee, Prosecutors Say

Randy Halprin is on death row in the slaying of Irving Officer Aubrey Hawkins on Christmas Eve 2000. His widow said a new trial will only delay the inevitable execution.

By Krista M. Torralva - The Dallas Morning News

Randy Halprin is shown at a July 2021 court proceeding in Dallas.
Juan Figueroa | The Dallas Morning News

One of the Texas 7 prison escapees convicted in the murder of an Irving police officer should get a new trial because the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial held antisemitic views, Tarrant County prosecutors said.

Randy Halprin, who is Jewish, argued he didn’t receive a fair trial because former state District Judge Vickers Cunningham was prejudiced against him. His defense lawyers persuaded state District Judge Lela Mays last year to recommend a new trial to the state’s highest criminal court.

Now, prosecutors agree Halpin’s right to a fair trial was violated, according to a court filing Tuesday by Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson and prosecutor Anne Grady. Tarrant County prosecutors have handled the appeal since Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot recused his office because Cunningham’s daughter works for him.

Read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comTarrant CountyIrvingtexas death rowRandy Halprin
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us