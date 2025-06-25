Judge weighing change of venue in Trevor McEuen capital murder trial

A Kaufman County judge says he is taking under advisement a request to move the capital murder trial for Trevor McEuen out of the county.

During a hearing Wednesday morning, McEuen’s attorneys requested a change of venue, arguing their client cannot get a fair trial locally due to pretrial publicity and alleged political pressure.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

McEuen is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Aaron Martinez, in Forney in 2023. He was out on bond awaiting trial when he removed his ankle monitor and disappeared in early May, on the day he was set to stand trial. It prompted a manhunt that ended nearly a month later when he was found at his grandmother’s home.

During Wednesday’s hearing, McEuen was not present in the courtroom. His defense team told the judge that McEuen has received threats against himself and his family and chose not to appear because of safety concerns.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom during the hearing.

His attorneys submitted affidavits from friends, family, and others not connected to the case, all of whom claimed McEuen would not receive a fair trial in North Texas. They cited widespread media coverage and accused local Kaufman County officials of politicizing the case and speaking openly of it being an example of bail reform during the legislative session.

“This is kind of the ground zero for Kaufman and Kaufman County residents. The media coverage has been mostly coming from the Dallas-Fort Worth area as well as the Tyler area,” said Abigail Spain, a member of McEuen’s defense team. “Many of those reports, especially those perpetrated by the sheriff's office and by the district attorney's office, have given a one-sided and inflammatory version of events that will not be borne by the facts as presented at trial.”

Prosecutors declined to comment on camera due to ongoing litigation but argued in court that McEuen is not a public figure and, according to their research, is not widely known in the local community. They told the judge during the hearing that they believe a fair and impartial jury can still be seated in Kaufman County.

Judge Shelton Gibbs IV of the 422nd District Court did not make an immediate ruling but said he would take the request under advisement. He acknowledged the state could face challenges in seating an unbiased jury, but emphasized that the court would rely on the jury selection and questioning process to assess potential bias to gauge the community climate, adding that his job is to ensure a fair trial.

He stated that if necessary, he would later determine whether the media coverage and statements that were released by law enforcement and the state have been too inflammatory and prejudicial for McEuen to get a fair trial.

McEuen remains in custody without bond. His trial is currently scheduled to begin on August 4.