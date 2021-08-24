Judge to Decide Dallas County Mask Mandate

The same Dallas County Circuit Court Judge who blocked Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates held a new hearing Tuesday on whether to continue Dallas County mask rules.

Judge Tonya Parker issued the Aug. 10 temporary restraining order that permitted Dallas County’s top elected leader, County Judge Clay Jenkins, to move ahead with mask requirements for indoor public places.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The actions came in a lawsuit, filed by Commissioner J.J. Koch after Jenkins had Koch removed from an Aug. 3 meeting for refusing to wear a mask.

At Tuesday’s hearing on whether to grant an injunction in the case, lawyers from the Texas Attorney General’s office supported Koch’s position, that the Governor's orders are superior to Dallas County.

“The only possible reading of the Texas Disaster Act is the Governor is the one ultimately in control,” Assistant Attorney General Todd Dickerson said.

The state presented no witnesses, arguing that the issue is a basic question of law.

“Does Judge Jenkins and Dallas County have the authority to impose the mask mandate,” Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Dower said. “The debate about public policy about masks is really irrelevant to that central legal question.”

The state’s lawyers did pick at evidence and testimony from Jenkins’ witnesses in the 5-hour virtual hearing.

Three doctors supported the need for masks.

Dr. Edward Septimus is an infectious disease specialist with Harvard Medical School, working in Houston.

“Masks are very effective. They can be done immediately. There is essentially no cost associated with them. This is the right thing to do for all of us,” he said.

Septimus received cross-examination from Dowers.

“None of the members of the general public have voted you into an office to make these decisions for them, correct,” Dowers asked.

“That is correct,” Dr. Septimus responded.

Attorney Warren Norred representing Koch said he had written statements to submit suggesting that masks can cause harm.

“And they include rashes. Real harm done by kids who are being damaged by the militant mask enforcement,” Norred said.

Jenkins's lawyers argued there is irreparable harm to the public by removing the mask mandate. Jenkins order does allow certain exceptions.

Jenkins testified that it is not a political issue.

“No motivation other than to save lives and tamp down illness,” Jenkins said.

But politics is certainly part of the equation.

Governor Abbott, J.J. Koch and Attorney General Ken Paxton are all Republicans.

Jenkins, the other 3 members of the Dallas County Commissioners Court and Judge Parker are all Democrats, elected in a heavily Democratic County. They answer to local voters.

Judge Parker said she was impressed by the seriousness of the matter.

She asked Jenkins’ lawyers to submit their proposed injunction and her remarks also suggested she was inclined to rule in their favor once again.

“Certainly I have not heard any argument there is harm associated with wearing a mask that is greater than not being conscious of the public health side,” Parker said.

But the judge said she would also read written briefs submitted by both sides. No order was filed as of Tuesday evening.

Jenkins removed punishment for violations of the Dallas County mask mandate after Texas Supreme Court action in the case, but the state’s top court also stayed final action with several mask cases pending around Texas.

In the meantime, Jenkins could get some mask enforcement power back depending on how Judge Parker rules.