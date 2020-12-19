Judge Rules Botham Jean's Family's Lawsuit Against City of Dallas May Proceed

A lawsuit against the city of Dallas in connection with the death of Botham Jean will proceed.

On Thursday, federal Judge Barbara Lynn of the Northern District of Texas reversed a previous decision to dismiss all claims against the city and said they could file an amended complaint.

The Jean family filed a civil rights lawsuit in October 2018 claiming the police department did not adequately train Guyger on the use of deadly and non-deadly force, and alleged that the department "trains its officers to use deadly force even when there exist no immediate threat to themselves or others."

Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, fatally shot Jean in his own apartment at the South Side Flats apartment complex on Sept. 6, 2018.

Guyger, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, testified that she thought she was in her apartment, which was one floor below Jean's, and that she believed Jean was an intruder.

She was convicted of Jean's murder in 2019 and is serving a 10 year sentence.