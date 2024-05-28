Judge Jenkins issues disaster declaration in Dallas County

Judge Clay Jenkins held a press conference Tuesday to issue a disaster declaration.

After severe storms Tuesday morning caused damage and a multi-day power outage, Judge Jenkins had the Dallas County DA prepare a declaration of disaster for the judge to sign Tuesday morning.

"The damage itself is not unusual," said Judge Jenkins. "The extent of the damage and the number of customers affected is unusual."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

As the current estimate is that this will be a multi day power outage for a significant number of @oncor customers, I have instructed the civil @Dallas_DA to prepare a declaration of disaster for my signature. — Clay Lewis Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) May 28, 2024

Dallas emergency management said it is important to stay clear of any downed power lines and to assume that they are still live. Also, steer clear of downed trees that may be hiding downed power lines that could be live.

If you are using a portable generator do not run it inside your house or garage, it could cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

Oncor representatives said there were more than 600,000 customers without power Tuesday morning. The Electric Delivery Company has crews working to asses damages and repair impacted areas.

"Stay off the roads, our crews need room to work," said Grant Cruise, Oncor representative. "If you have to get on the road give those folks a wide berth and make sure you're paying attention to their safety and yours as well."

Following this morning’s destructive storms, Oncor teams & resources are out in force working to assess damages, & clear displaced debris & vegetation, & access areas to perform repair work across impacted areas. Work began as soon as it was safe & will continue around the clock. pic.twitter.com/W0HLJM2jVI — Oncor (@oncor) May 28, 2024

The company is asking for patience because many areas will require complete reconstruction and take time to be repaired, said Cruise.

Reported outages:

CHEROKEE: 1,228

COLLIN: 66,399

DALLAS: 345,840

DENTON: 45,063

ELLIS: 6,320

FREESTONE: 1,237

HENDERSON: 3,584

JOHNSON: 3,039

KAUFMAN: 19,120

NAVARRO: 1,396

ROCKWALL: 21,389

TARRANT: 46,110

VAN ZANDT: 8,102

WISE: 1,926

To report an outage text OUT to 66267 or use the Oncor app. For updates and a map of power outages check oncor.com.