Judge Grants Crowley ISD Restraining Order Against Abbott's Executive Order, Allows Masks on Campus

Crowley ISD has been granted a restraining order against Abbott's prohibition on mask mandates by a Travis County district court judge.

Crowley ISD was joined in the filing by several other districts, including La Joya, Edinburg Consolidated, Hidalgo, Brownsville, Edcouch-Elsa, Lasara and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

The school districts jointly filed for a temporary restraining order and a temporary injunction against Gov. Abbott's July 29 Executive Order GA-38 that is attempting to prevent local school districts from adopting mask mandates.

Judge Jan Soifer began hearing oral arguments at about 1 p.m. on Friday.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee argued that Abbott was not fulfilling his duty to protect Texans as he was preventing local communities from taking measures to protect their residents.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"The governor cannot use executive orders in a way that demonstrably makes the disaster worse," Menefee said.

Benjamin Dower, lawyer with the Texas Attorney General's Office, said school districts don't have the authority to ignore state law, adding that Abbott's executive order was the same as state law.

Abbott's executive order doesn't prevent anyone from wearing a mask but restores "the ability of individuals to make that decision for themselves and their children," Dower said.

Another Tarrant County school district, Fort Worth ISD, fought a similar legal battle on Friday.

Judge John Chupp granted a temporary restraining order to Fort Worth ISD parents against the district, saying the executive order issued by Gov. Abbott banning mask mandates superseded the school district's own requirement.

In Dallas County, a district court judge also granted a temporary restraining order, but to County Judge Clay Jenkins in his efforts to implement COVID-19 safety measures.