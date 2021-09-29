Bedford

Judge Declares Mistrial in Sex Abuse Case Against North Texas Junior High Counselor

A gavel rests on a table
Getty Images

A judge has declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the case involving a former Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD counselor who was accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Shannon Hathaway, 37, was accused of sleeping with a freshman student at Harwood Junior High in Bedford during the 2016-2017 school year. The student was 17 at the time, officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Hathaway denied the allegations during her testimony on Friday.

The judge declared a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked for two days.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 2 hours ago

2 Firefighters Critical After Gas Explosion Injures 7 at Dallas Apartment Building

northwest isd 3 hours ago

Northwest ISD Superintendent to Retire After 2021-22 School Year

In June 2018, Hathaway turned herself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department and was charged with the offense of improper relationship between educator and student.

This article tagged under:

BedfordcounselorHurstEulesssex abuse
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us