Judge Declares Mistrial in Sex Abuse Case Against North Texas Junior High Counselor

A judge has declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the case involving a former Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD counselor who was accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Shannon Hathaway, 37, was accused of sleeping with a freshman student at Harwood Junior High in Bedford during the 2016-2017 school year. The student was 17 at the time, officials said.

Hathaway denied the allegations during her testimony on Friday.

The judge declared a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked for two days.

In June 2018, Hathaway turned herself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department and was charged with the offense of improper relationship between educator and student.