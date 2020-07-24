Dallas

Judge Clay Jenkins Closes Bars and Strip Clubs in Dallas County

The order follows Jenkins' 'Declaration of Local Disaster' in March

By Avery Dalal

clay jenkins
NBC 5 News

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins imposed new restrictions closing bars and strip clubs in Dallas County.

Jenkins said he is issuing this order in response to the record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases in the county.

The order states that "bars, nightclubs, bottle clubs or similar commercial establishments, whether or not alcoholic beverages are served, which features persons who appear nude or semi-nude" are to cease all activities.

It goes on to state cigar bars and cigar lounges are to cease activities as well.

