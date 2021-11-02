jps health network

JPS President and CEO Robert Earley Announces Retirement

President and Chief Executive Officer of the JPS Health Network, Robert Earley has announced he will retire in March of 2022.
JPS Health Network

President and Chief Executive Officer of the JPS Health Network, Robert Earley has announced he will retire in March of 2022.

Earley has served as the CEO and President of JPS for 13 years.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

In a personal video message to the 7,200 JPS team members, Earley told his staff that the progress they have made together in improving the health of their patients through compassionate care and improved services leaves a lasting legacy for not just him, but the entire community.

"About nine months ago, my father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. The very next day, my mom fell down and broke her hip," said Earley in the video. "I now need to give 100% to my parents. I want to be the son to them, as they were the
parents to me."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

holiday shopping 1 hour ago

Consumer Reports: What to Buy in November

Dallas 4 hours ago

Man Found Guilty in Shooting Death of 13-Year-Old Sentenced to Life in Prison

The JPS Board of Managers is expected to announce the start of a nationwide search for the next president and CEO. Incoming board president and community leader Dorothy DeBose said, "It is with sadness in our hearts that we support Robert Earley in retiring as CEO. JPS has had a wonderful experience under his leadership, and we will miss our treasure."

This article tagged under:

jps health networkRobert Earley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us