JPS President and CEO Robert Earley Announces Retirement

President and Chief Executive Officer of the JPS Health Network, Robert Earley has announced he will retire in March of 2022.

Earley has served as the CEO and President of JPS for 13 years.

In a personal video message to the 7,200 JPS team members, Earley told his staff that the progress they have made together in improving the health of their patients through compassionate care and improved services leaves a lasting legacy for not just him, but the entire community.

"About nine months ago, my father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. The very next day, my mom fell down and broke her hip," said Earley in the video. "I now need to give 100% to my parents. I want to be the son to them, as they were the

parents to me."

The JPS Board of Managers is expected to announce the start of a nationwide search for the next president and CEO. Incoming board president and community leader Dorothy DeBose said, "It is with sadness in our hearts that we support Robert Earley in retiring as CEO. JPS has had a wonderful experience under his leadership, and we will miss our treasure."