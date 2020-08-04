Joshua ISD Approves Agreement to Purchase 750 Hotspots to Aid Virtual Learning

The Joshua ISD Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to purchase additional mobile hotspots for families that are choosing the virtual learning option for the 2020-2021 school year.

The vote was held during a special board meeting on Monday.

The school district's purchase is part of an interlocal agreement with the Region Four Education Services Center.

The agreement is a joint effort with the Texas Governor, Texas Legislature, and Texas Education Agency as part of Operation Connectivity which connects public school students in Texas with a reliable device and internet connection.

As part of the agreement, Joshua ISD will receive 750 T-Mobile hotspots from Region 4 Education Services Center. The district will have a 12-month contract and will pay $67,500.

The Texas Education Agency will pay the other half by matching funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding allocated by the federal government.

"We have heard from our families who want their children to learn from home, but worried that they may not have an adequate network," Joshua ISD Superintendent Fran Marek said. "This vote will ensure that all of our students will have a reliable connection to participate in the classroom and not fall behind."

The Joshua ISD Technology Department has tested for T-Mobile services in school district boundaries and said it is working well in all areas.

The hotspots are expected to arrive in two to three weeks and will be distributed along with Chromebooks the week before school begins.

Joshua ISD's first day of school will be Aug. 31.